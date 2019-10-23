Sixty boys and girls in fourth- and fifth-grade around the Walla Walla School District participated in the fourth annual Elementary Wrestling Program, which concluded with a match here at the Wa-Hi Blue Devil Gym on Tuesday.
The program held 2-3 practice each of the three weeks, with current Blue Devils coaching at their respective elementary school alma mater.
“We had an awesome turn out of wrestling participants and parent supporters,” Wa-Hi wrestling coach Jacob Butenhoff said, pointing out that almost a third of the 60 participants were girls. “It was really neat to see our community continue to build and I’m very thankful for a school district administration that understands the significance of providing opportunities like this to the youth in Walla Walla.”
The program also served as a prelude to an open registration night for Walla Walla Wrestling Club here at the Blue Devils Gym this evening starting at 5:30 p.m.
Practice follows at 6-7 p.m.
The club is open to boys and girls, ages 5-15, for a season in the Oregon Wrestling Association for Youth.
Each week will include multiple practice, and members are invited to compete in Saturday tournaments with a small amount of travel.
The club will also host the league’s regional tournament on Dec. 21, with more than 600 competitors expected.
Staff consists of high school coaches and others committed to providing high-quality training for beginners as well as the more advanced boy and girl wrestlers.
Advanced practices for those over age 12, or with coach approval, are each Monday and Tuesday in the Wa-Hi wrestling room from 6-7:30 p.m.
Beginners practice, for ages 5-11, are each Wednesday and Thursday from 6-7 p.m.
For more information, call Butenhoff at 509-521-0068 or e-mail jabutenhoff@wwps.org.