Sixty youngsters in fourth- and fifth-grade from around the Walla Walla School District participated in fourth annual Elementary Wrestling Program, which concluded with a match here in the Wa-Hi Blue Devil Gym on Tuesday.

Wa-Hi wrestling coach Jacob Butenhoff organized the program, which held 2-3 practices over each of the three weeks and had current Blue Devils coaching at their respective elementary school alma mater.

"We had an awesome turn out of wrestling participants and parent supporters," Wa-Hi wrestling coach Jacob Butenhoff said, pointing out that almost a third of the 60 kids were girls. "It was really neat to see our community continue to build, and I’m very thankful for a school district administration that understands the significance of providing opportunities like this to the youth in Walla Walla."

The Tuesday match also served as a prelude to open registration for the Walla Walla Wrestling Club tonight here in the Blue Devil Gym starting at 5:30 p.m.

Practice follows from 6-7 p.m.

The Club is open to boys and girls, ages 5-15, and competes in the ORWAY league.

Multiple practices are held each week, and members up for a small amount of travel, are invited to compete in Saturday tournaments.

The club will also host the league's regional tournament on Dec. 21, with more than 600 youngster expected.

Staff consists of high school coaches and other committed to providing high-quality training for beginners as well as the more advanced wrestlers.

Advanced practices for those over age 12, or witch coach approval, are each Monday and Tuesday in the Wa-Hi wrestling room from 6-7:30 p.m.

Beginners practices for ages 5-11 are each Wednesday and Thursday from 6-7 p.m.

For more information, call Butenhoff at 509-521-0068 or e-mail jabutenhoff@wwps.org