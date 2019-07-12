Dennis Early recorded his 19th career hole-in-one on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
Early aced the 128-yard sixth hole, using his 7-iron.
It was witnessed by Eric Gunderson, Russ Ward and Robert Monje.
