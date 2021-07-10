Walla Walla's Nile Dumser finished 10th in the boys 12-14 division to top local golfers at the Banner Bank Junior Golf Tournament at Walla Walla Country Club on Thursday and Friday, July 8-9.
Dumser shot 80-81—161 for his 10th-place finish.
Walla Walla's Jake Warwick carded 87-83—170 to place 12th in the same division, and Colton McCoullaugh shot 93-91—184 to finish 14th in that division.
Spokane's Teigen Brill won the boys 12-14 division with a 141.
Yakima's John Kim won the boys 15-18 division with a 142, Spokane's Taylor Mularski won the girls 15-17 division with a 146, and Hermiston's Nadalie Cannell won the girls 12-14 division with a 166.
See website bannerbankinvite.wordpress.com for full tournament results.