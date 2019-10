MILTON-FREEWATER — T.J. Drake from Wilsonville, Ore., recorded a hole-in-one at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course on Saturday.

Drake aced the 122-yard, par-3 12th hole using his pitching wedge.

It was his third hole-in-one in nine years of playing golf, and it was witnessed by Eric Waller from West Salem, and Matt Chesnut from Milton-Freewater.