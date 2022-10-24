SALEM — A couple of Walla Walla football athletes contributed to Whitworth University's 42-14 Northwest Conference victory over Willamette on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Former DeSales kicker Alvaro Campos-Ontiveros booted six extra points, while ex-Wa-Hi star Dylan Ashbeck shot-putted a 1-yard touchdown pass with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates evened their NWC record at 2-2 and improved to 4-3 overall after Saturday's win.
Willamette is still winless in conference play. The Bearcats are 0-3 and 2-5.
Whitworth hosts Puget Sound next Saturday.
