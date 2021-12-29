DeSales Catholic High School's varsity boys basketball team opened its holiday tournament Wednesday, Dec. 29, with a 59-35 victory over College Place.
It was a rematch after the two teams had started this season back on Dec. 1 in College Place, with the Irish handed a 57-44 loss.
But they made the most of a second chance, mounting a 40-14 lead by halftime.
"Our boys were extremely focused and came out with a little fire for this game," Irish coach Eric Wood said. "We didn't play our best, and left a lot to desire when we first met back in early December, so to come out the way we did tonight is a little more reflective of the type of team that we are."
The Irish forced repeated turnovers, and took advantage with great outside shooting.
Carter Green wound up converting four 3-pointers for the Irish while teammates Jack Lesko and Ryan Chase east hit a pair, and Joe Baffney had one.
"Once again, the defensive intensity set the tone," Wood said. "In the first half, we really found our groove offensively with Jack Lesko, Carter Green, and Ryan Chase hitting some big three point shots for us, and Joe Baffney attacking the hoop and getting to the free throw line."
The Irish will be playing Thursday against Tri-Cities Prep for the tournament title, with the opening tip scheduled at 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Hawks will be playing Troy, of Idaho, in a consolation at 2:30 p.m.
The Hawks (2-4 record) look to bounce back.
Eli Durand scored 17 points, but they faced a big deficit most of the game.
"It was a cold night on and off the floor," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "A slow start coupled with wretched shooting did little to inspire much competition for 32 minutes on the Hawks half of the floor.
"A stark contrast to the Irish side, which tallied five 3-pointers in their first quarter shooting clinic, totaling nine for the game."
