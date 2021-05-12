Lee Parr Memorial Tournament set Sunday at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Lee Parr Memorial Tournament supporting McLoughlin High athletics is Sunday, May 16 at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course.
The two-person Triple Six even has required tee times.
Additional support options includes raffles, prize donations and tee sponsorships.
Contact George Gillette at the M-F Municipal pro shop at 541-938-7284, or Susie Ellis at Mac-Hi at 541-938-5591.
Whitman to host Hoopstars Girls' Basketball Camp June 21-24
Whitman College's women's basketball program is hosting its Hoopstars Girls' Basketball Camp from June 21-24 at Sherwood Center.
The camp, for girls entering grades 2-8, runs from 9 a.m.-noon, and cost is $50 if postmarked by June 14, $60 after June 14, and $40 per player for families with more than one camper.
The camp intends to teach fundamental skills through individual repetitive and game-related drills, as well as shooting league and a 3-on-3 tournament. Prizes will be awarded throughout the camp for players showing outstanding effort and enthusiasm.
Whitman women's head basketball coach Michelle Ferenz, assistant coach Marnie Ketelsen, and former Wa-Hi and University of Idaho player, and current pro player, Mikayla Ferenz, will lead the camp, along with other past and present Blues players.
For more information, contact Michelle Ferenz at 509-527-5261, or see the Whitman athletics website, athletics.whitman.edu.
Blues baseball team opts out of Northwest Conference Tournament
Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Whitman College baseball team will not compete in this week's Northwest Conference Tournament in Forest Grove, Ore.
The Blues had been scheduled to open the tournament against host Pacific (Ore.) on Thursday, May 13.