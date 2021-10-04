CrashMania 2021's final points series event is coming to the Walla Walla Fairgrounds from 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
After six other CrashMania events around Eastern Washington this summer, the Walla Walla races will crown the points winner.
CrashMania is a heat-style demolition derby, including an Open Modified class, Small Truck/Truck derby, Tuff Truck competition, Jump UR Junk contest and a Kid's Crash! Power Wheel derby.
At 2 p.m., qualifying heats for the CrashMania main event will be held. After intermission, the track will be re-arrangedfor the final derby heats.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $25 for a family pass (includes two adults and up to three children under age 16), and $50 for a four-seat box.
For more information and to purchase tickets, see website crashmaniademoderby.com.
