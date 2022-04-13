PGA Professional Jeff Coston of Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club won the Pacific Northwest PGA Senior Players' Championship by four strokes over PGA Professional Billy Bomar of Bomar Putting Company at Wine Valley Golf Club on Wednesday, April 13.
In third place was PGA Professional Rob Gibbons of Arrowhead Golf Club.
Amateurs Scott Waley of Broadmoor Golf Club and Mike Swingle of Aldarra Golf Club tied for low amateur honors.
There was a four-way tie for the Team Champions (four-ball competition), including Veterans Memorial PGA Professional Chris Repass with Jay Poletiek.
The teams led by PGA Professional Al Patterson of Canterwood Golf and Country Club with Don Bidinger, PGA Professional John Freitas of Aldarra Golf Club with Mike Swingle, and PGA Professional Bruce Stewart of Stone Creek Golf Course with Jeff Neilson tied with Repass and Poletiek.
The field on the 6,525-yard, par-72 Wine Valley course included 56 teams of one Pacific Northwest PGA Professional and one amateur.
