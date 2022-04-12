PGA Professional Jeff Coston of Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club leads the Pacific Northwest PGA Senior Players' Championship at Wine Valley Golf Club by three strokes after the first round on Tuesday, April 12.
Coston fired a 7-under par 65 on the 6,525-yard, par-72 Wine Valley course.
PGA Professional Billy Bomar of Bomar Putting Company is three strokes back headed into Wednesday's final round.
The field includes 56 teams of one Pacific Northwest PGA Professional and one amateur.
Veterans Memorial Golf Course's Chris Repass is tied for seventh with an even-par 72, with Walla Walla Country Club's Jeff Thomas tied for 10th at 1-over 73, John Lefriec from Walla Walla Country Club tied for 20th at 2-over 74, and Wine Valley's Kevin Burnett tied for 29th at 3-over 75.
Walla Walla Country Club's Mike Kasch is tied for 78th at 8-over, and Joe Barth from Wine Valley in 109th at 14-over.
The Field:
A field of 112 PGA Professionals and amateurs are playing for the PNW PGA Senior Players’ Championship trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.