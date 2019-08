CORVALLIS — The Corvallis Knights are once again the champions of the West Coast League. The Knights beat the Victoria HarbourCats 11-1 on Sunday evening at Goss Stadium to clinch the team’s fourth consecutive title.

Corvallis is the first team in WCL history to achieve a four-peat. The title is the seventh for the Knights, as Corvallis has captured WCL crowns in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.