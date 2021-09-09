FILE - In this July 28, 2021, file photo, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, left, talks with quarterback Russell Wilson during NFL football practice in Renton, Wash. Of all the offseason moves made by the Seattle Seahawks none may end up being more important than hiring Waldron as offensive coordinator. Tasked with modernizing Seattle's offense and making Russell Wilson happy, Waldron's system finally gets its unveiling in the opener on Sunday against Indianapolis.