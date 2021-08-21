Reporters standing socially distanced from Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich are reflected in Rolovich's sunglasses as he talks after the first day of NCAA college football practice, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Rolovich would like for attention going into the 2021 season to be focused on players on the field, but he is getting just as much attention around his decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.