INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck will likely miss the rest of the preseason with an injury near the front of his left ankle.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he isn’t sure if the injury will keep Luck out of the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Indy’s starting QB has been dealing with lower leg pain since straining his left calf in March. Luck missed all of the team’s offseason workouts and has not participated in any full team drills at training camp.