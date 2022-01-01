COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's men's basketball team closed out 2021 on a positive note the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 31, as the Wolves captured their first victory in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and snapped a four-game losing skid this season with a 73-59 defeat of Multnomah.
Zayne Browning recorded a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Woves (2-11 overall, 1-5 in the league) while teammate KiAndre Gaddy had 17, Caleb Golden and Artur Paraizo each had 9, Michael Daley 7, Andrew Vaughan 4, Jordyn Perez 3, Noah Olsen 2.
Perez's only basket put them up for good, making it a 13-11 game midway through the first half, but action stayed close to end.
WWU ended up setting a new CCC record with 55 rebounds.
The Wolves led 46-42 with more than nine minutes remaining before they pulled away, converting 64 percent of their shots in the second half while their defense wound up limiting Multnomah to a season-low point total.
"We felt it was important to have a strong showing coming out of the break to start the second half of the season," Wolves head coach Brandon Broome said. "Our guys wanted to show they could compete with the top teams in our conference, and we got a big win at home. I am very proud of their growth."
The Wolves will next play Tuesday afternoon when they host Pacific University for a 5 p.m. matchup. Originally scheduled for Sunday, weather concerns forced the postponement.
