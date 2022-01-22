YAKIMA — Jander Cline scored a layup with 30 seconds left for Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team Saturday, Jan. 22, to get the Warriors one point behind Yakima Valley at 86-85.
The next Warriors basket came as time expired, but Yakima had cushioned its lead by converting clutch free throws, and WWCC left with an 89-87 loss that kept them winless in the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region.
Cline finished as the one of top scorers with 18 points off the bench for Warriors (3-10 overall), matching teammate Spencer Wright, while they also had Jake Wells adding 17 points, Josh Gillespie 14, Covy Kelly 9, Jake Poulton 8, Isaiah Zuric 3.
They paced Yakima most the of night, leading 71-60 with about 11 minutes left, but the difference soon shriveled to set the stage for a exciting finish.
The Warriors look bounce back Wednesday when they return to action in Ontario, Oregon, at Treasure Valley.
