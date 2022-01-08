Xzavier Lino led all scorers with 21 points and Walter Lum delivered a key block on the game’s final possession to lead the Whitman College men’s basketball team to a nail-biting 71-69 win over No. 13 Whitworth in Northwest Conference action, the night of Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Sherwood Center.
Lum’s free throw put the Blues (4-7, 2-1 NWC) up two with 12 seconds to play, giving the Bucs a final possession to tie or win the game. Rowan Anderson dribbled into the lane but Lum came from the weak side and blocked Anderson’s fadeaway layup as time expired.
The game was a nail-biter all the way and it was Whitman’s timely three-point shooting which kept them in the game. Jerry Twenge put the Bucs up seven and on the verge of pulling away with just under five minutes to play. Lino responded with back-to-back jumpers to shave the lead to three points, then Trifunovic drained a three pointer to put his team up 68-67 with 1:27 remaining. Whitman never lost the lead down the stretch as Lum capped the game with his clutch block.
JT McDermott led the Pirates (9-2, 2-1 NWC) with 14 points. Miguel Lopez and Anderson both chipped in 10 points with Lopez grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.
The Blues went toe-to-toe with Whitworth in large part due to their three point shooting. Whitman shot close to 50% from beyond the arc and outscored the Bucs 33-9 in that category. Grant Hunt, Alex Pape, Weston Crump and Lino (3-5) all hit multiple three point shots, many timely, to maintain a lead or erase a deficit.
Trifunovic scored 13 points, Hunt added nine points and five rebounds and Pape and Crump both chipped in eight points.
Whitman next hosts Pacific Lutheran for more Northwest Conference action on Friday, Jan. 14 at the Sherwood Center. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.
