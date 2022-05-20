SPOKANE — The top-ranked Walla Walla Community College softball team kept its remarkable 2022 season alive with three loser-out victories on Friday, May 20, at the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament at Dwight Merkel Field.
WWCC, which had a 33-game winning streak snapped on Thursday, dispatched Douglas, 13-4, loped past Lower Columbia, 9-2, and rallied twice in the late going to stun Southwestern Oregon, 10-9, in nine innings.
The Warriors improved to 46-and-3 after their incredible and sometimes heart-wrenching day.
Rylie Bennett and Maddie McKay had three hits apiece in the triumph over Douglas. Bailee Noland had two hits and three runs batted in and Peyton Harrison contributed two hits.
Bennett and Noland both scored twice for Walla Walla.
Makayia Anderson belted a three-run home run that capped a six-run first inning and Macie Plischke ended the contest due to the eight-run mercy rule with a three-run jack in the sixth.
WWCC trailed 2-1 after one inning against Lower Columbia. But the Warriors scored at least one run in each of the last four innings to separate themselves from the Red Devils.
Kate Hopkins had three hits in the game for Walla Walla. McKay and Haylee Brown - who pitched a complete-game, four-hitter with nine strikeouts - chipped in with two apiece.
Two of WWCC's biggest blows occurred on home runs. Chelsie Engle hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning and Noland unloaded a grand slam - her 28th tater of the season - in the fifth.
The Warriors scored a game-tying run in the eighth inning and two runs in the ninth to nudge past SWOCC.
McKay had four hits, scored three times, and drove in two runs. Noland and Anderson — who knocked in a game-high five RBIs — claimed a pair of hits each.
McKay led off the last of the ninth inning with a single and Noland sent pinch-runner Hollie Cunningham to third with a double. Brown clutched up for the biggest hit of the game — a two-run double that set off a jubilant celebration and catapulted Walla Walla into the final session of tournament play on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.