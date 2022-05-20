SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's softball team kept itself alive in the double-elimination Northwest Athletic Conference championship tournament by winning three straight playoffs Friday, May 20, in Spokane at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex.
Bouncing back from a second-round loss Thursday to Clackamas, the Warriors (46-3 record) knocked off Douglas in a 13-4 rout, finished off Lower Columbia in a 9-2 victory, and then edged Southwest Oregon in a 10-9 thriller that went nine innings.
The Warriors will play again Saturday morning.
