Top-ranked and Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading Walla Walla Community College spotted visiting Wenatchee Valley five first-inning runs in game one of its league softball doubleheader Saturday afternoon, April 23, at Warrior Field.
But the Warriors responded with gusto and smashed their way to a 17-5 victory.
The hits kept on coming for the home team in game two during a 20-1 romp.
WWCC improved to 18-0 in league with its 18th straight win and is now 28-2 overall.
Walla Walla scored eight times in the home first. Kate Hopkins started the scoring with an RBI single to right field. Makayia Anderson followed with a two-run home run, her eighth of the season.
Chelsie Engle recorded a run-scoring base knock and Drew Hashimoto tied the game with a sacrifice fly.
Rylie Bennett drilled a two-RBI two-bagger and Hopkins concluded the rally with a run-scoring single.
Brown, who notched her NWAC-leading 16th win with four-and-two-thirds innings of scoreless relief pitching, led off the WWCC second with her fifth homer of 2022. Heytvelt, Hashimoto, and Bennett drove home a run apiece with a single, triple, and infield grounder, respectively.
Walla Walla produced five more runs in the fourth inning. Bennett blasted a lead-off round tripper, Bailee Noland collected her NWAC-leading 75th RBI with a double, and Heytvelt socked a two-base hit that scored three runs.
Noland belted her NWAC-pacing 23rd home run, a three-run tater, in the first inning of game two. Maddie McKay added a solo shot after Noland's bomb.
Hopkins started a 13-run Warrior second with a two-run hit. Anderson lifted a sacrifice fly, McKay stroked a two-RBI single, and Grace Guerra pounded a three-run home run to center.
Hashimoto slashed an RBI triple, Bennett clouted a two-run home run, and Noland and McKay hit singles that registered a run apiece.
Macie Plischke clobbered a three-run homer in the fourth to end the day's scoring. WWCC has now hit 81 home runs this season.
