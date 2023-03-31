Walla Walla Community College's Kyson Rose received Men's Basketball Player of the Year honors from the Northwest Athletic Conference, the school announced Thursday, March 30.
Rose, who was also named the conference's East Region Player of the Year, will be honored June 1 in Pasco at the NWAC Hall of Fame Banquet.
The WWCC standout tallied 22.6 points per game, fourth best in the conference, while his shooting percentage at 62% was ranked third. From the free-throw line, Rose converted 82%. He also grabbed 10.5 rebounds per game, good for second in the NWAC.
Rose helped the WWCC Warriors compile an overall record of 24-6 with the most wins in school history. They finished the regular season among East Region teams ranked second, their mark at 13-3, and advanced to the postseason NWAC Championship tournament.
WWCC also announced that Rose has committed to playing for the NCAA Division III men’s basketball team at Whitworth University, in Spokane.
(0) comments
