PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College's division-leading softball team extended its winning streak to 20 with a pair of lopsided victories Tuesday, April 26, in a Northwest Athletic Conference East Region doubleheader as the Warriors downed Blue Mountain to pick up 12-4 and 25-0 wins.
Rylie Bennett, Emily Henard, Gracie Guerra, Heidi Heytvelt, Makayia Anderson and Maddie McKay all hit home runs for the Warriors (30-2 overall, 20-0 in the East), who put on a hit parade.
Heytvelt homered in both games as she finished the 5-for-6 with a triple and six runs batted in.
The Warriors will next play Saturday at Yakima.
