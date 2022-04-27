PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College's baseball team won a doubleheader Wednesday, April 27, as the Warriors defeated Blue Mountain with 6-2 and 4-0 victories.
Ivan Palomino finished the day 4-for-9 with two runs batted in for the seventh-place Warriors (6-25 record), who also had a run-scoring triple by Jaret Taylor as well as RBI doubles by Davis Carr and Hayden Thompson.
Meanwhile, pitchers Evan Williams, Gavin Burns, Raidyn Steele and Zachary Hangas turning in strong performances as they chalked up 18 strikeouts in limiting Blue Mountain to one earned run on nine hits and six walks.
The Warriors next play Saturday as they host Blue Mountain for another twin bill scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
