Walla Walla Community College's baseball team saw its losing skid extend to six Wednesday, May 11, as the Warriors dropped both ends of a Northwest Athletic Conference East Region doubleheader with 7-2 and 14-1 losses to red-hot Columbia Basin.
Columbia Basin upped its winning streak to eight, making short work of the seventh-place Warriors (8-32 overall).
The Warriors were already down 4-0 midway through the third inning of the first game when Chad Redinger doubled with two outs, and later scored on a error.
But then Columbia Basin had upped its lead to 6-1 before Ivan Palomino led off the fifth with a single, and then two walks and two wild pitches gave the Warriors there only other run.
The second game had Columbia Basin already up 14-0 by the time the Warriors scored in the sixth on a two-out double by DeSales Catholic High School alumn Bobby Holtzinger after Dalton Jones had worked a base on balls.
Next, the Warriors and Columbia Basin will wrap up their regular season Saturday with a doubleheader in Pasco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.