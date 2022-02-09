MOSES LAKE — Spencer Wright's 23 points led four Walla Walla Community College men's basketball players in double figures as the Warriors downed Big Bend, 91-73, here on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Jander Cline scored 17, and Jake Poulton and Josh Gillespie each put up 15, in the victory.
Wright's big night scoring included hitting 5-of-7 3-pointers, and was backed by his dishing four assists.
Jake Wells, Niko Robben and Cline each had seven of WWCC's 35 rebounds, as the Warriors outboarded the Vikings, 35-32.
Walla Walla, 7-11 overall and 4-4 in Northwest Athletic Conference East play, next hosts Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.