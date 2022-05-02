HILLSBORO, Ore. — After a stellar first season in her team's return to NCAA competition, first year attacker Gracie Maulik has been named the Northwest Conference's women's lacrosse Freshman of the Year, announced on Monday, May 2, by the league office.
Also receiving postseason honors were Eliza Daigle who was named to the all-conference second team, and Erin Magnuson and Madeleine Sherry earned honorable mention honors.
Maulik's major award was the third of its kind since Whitman's program began in 2015.
Maulik, also named to the first team, brought her best during conference play, where she ranked fourth in goals (39) and ninth in points (49).
She had a season-best performance at Pacific where she scored seven goals.
Daigle made her mark on the league as well, also in her first year. In earning second-team honors, her 35 goals ranks her third in the league and her 14 assists puts her at fifth in the NWC rankings.
First year Erin Magnuson and sophomore Madeleine Sherry also put together solid seasons leading to their honorable mention recognition.
Magnuson nearly led the league in goals, posting 47 only three behind the NWC leader. Sherry ranked third in the league with 23 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.