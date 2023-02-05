FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Xzavier Lino scored a game- and career-high 25 points to lead four players in double figures as the Whitman College men's basketball team took down Pacific, 79-67, in Northwest Conference action on Saturday night, Feb. 4.
Lino's big night included a hot-shooting 5-for-8 in 3-pointers and 9-for-13 shooting overall.
More importantly, it helped keep Whitman one game ahead of Whitworth for the top spot in the conference when the two teams square off on Tuesday night.
Walter Lum added 18 points, and Ali Efe Isik and Murphy Caffo both chipped in 10 points.
Grant Hunt had a solid outing off the bench, nearly recording a double-double with nine points and a game-high eight rebounds.
The Blues had to withstand an outstanding effort by Pacific's Lucas Winkler, who posted 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Whitman was equal to the task, dominating the paint to the tune of a plus-14 points in the paint advantage.
Pacific led by two points early in the game, but Caffo and Lum combined for a 10-0 run to put their team in front.
Caffo hit back-to-back buckets to start the run, then Lum was the beneficiary of a Jai Deshpande steal, scoring on a fastbreak to give Whitman a 16-8 lead with 14:10 to play in the first half.
The Boxers responded, scoring eight unanswered points to tie the game.
Truman Young scored at the hoop twice before Jander Cline clipped the run with a basket.
Lum's 3-pointer pushed the Blues back out in front, but Pacific recaptured the lead when Antoine Stitt dialed long distance and gave his team a 25-24 lead with 6:22 to play.
Lino and Cline both scored with just over a minute to play to help Whitman take a three-point lead into halftime.
Lino kicked off the second half with a 3-pointer and then, after a Lum basket and a pair of Caffo free throws, the Blues held the game's first double-digit lead at 46-36.
Both teams then tried to outduel the other from the 3-point line.
Lino nailed a triple before Young hit back-to-back 3-pointers of his own.
Hunt later hit a 3-pointer as the Blues opened up an 11-point lead with 8:56 remaining.
Pacific remained in the hunt over the final nine minutes, but timely baskets by Whitman always kept the Boxers at arm's length.
Hunt scored to give the Blues a 10-point lead with 3:01 remaining, and Whitman hit all of its free throws down the stretch to leave with the win.
Whitman's showdown at Whitworth is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m.
