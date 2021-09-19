The Whitman College men's soccer team saw its first blemish of the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 19, coming at the hands of Willamette, 2-0, in Northwest Conference play at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
In what many might consider an upset against the nation's 25th-ranked team, the Bearcats scored a goal in each half to hand Whitman its first loss and a split on NWC opening weekend.
Lucas Haigh posted one save for the Blues, but came off his line well to thwart many Willamette goal-scoring opportunities.
Pierluca Carnovale was impressive in net for the Bearcats, registering three saves off nine Whitman shots.
The Blues dominated for long stretches of the game but Carnovale, time and again, successfully dealt with numerous Whitman scoring chances.
The Blues play their first conference road games next weekend, playing at Pacific Lutheran on Saturday and Puget Sound on Sunday.
