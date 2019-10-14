The Whitman women’s soccer team squared off with one of the Northwest Conference’s elite teams at the Whitman Athletic Complex on Sunday, but fell to Willamette, 1-0, in overtime.
It was the second 1-0 loss of the weekend for the Blues, following Saturday’s 1-0 loss to visiting Lewis & Clark.
In Sunday’s game-winning score, the Bearcats (6-4-1, 5-1-1 NWC) earned a free kick about 40 yards from the Whitman net in the 94th minute.
Willamette’s Rachel Moulton drove the ball into the penalty area, which Emma Blackburn finished with a header past Whitman goalie Allie Seracuse.
Allie Seracuse made two saves in net for the Blues (1-10, 1-6 NWC) and Kristen Barclay posted eight on the afternoon for Willamette.
Despite Willamette’s dangerous chances on goal, the Blues finished the game with a 14-8 shot advantage.
The Blues host Puget Sound on Saturday, and Pacific Lutheran on Sunday.