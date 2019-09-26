SPOKANE — Elyse Benavides led the Blues with 11 kills, and Claire McCarthy added a team-high 12 digs, but the Whitman College women’s volleyball team was never competitive in a straight-set loss at Whitworth in Northwest Conference action on Wednesday.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-17, 25-15.
The loss ended a difficult opening three-match NWC road swing for the Blues (0-9, 0-3 NWC).
Whitworth (9-4, 3-0 NWC) remained perfect in conference play.
Whitman will hope for some home-cooking this weekend as the Blues host Pacific on Saturday in search of their first win.
Emiko Kahler had a Whitworth-high 12 kills, with Iris Tikhonov adding nine kills and a team-best six blocks.
The Blues struggled at the net and hit just .028 for the night, while the Pirates hit at a scorching .340 clip, including .538 in the first set, their biggest win of the match.
Whitworth scored the first four points of the opening frame and set the tone for opening-set win.
Kills from Ava McCabe (9 kills) and Benavides kept the deficit close but another four-point spurt pushed the lead to 13-4 on back-to-back aces from Tikhonov.
The Pirates closed out set one in convincing fashion, then used an 8-0 run to win going away in set two. A Benavides kill shaved the deficit to six points, but the damage had been done.
Whitman finished off the Blues in set three, slowly distancing itself for another dominant win.