Katie Hinnen provided the Blues offense with three goals, but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's lacrosse team fell to Whitworth, 19-5, in Northwest Conference action on Tuesday evening at the Whitman Athletics Complex.
Hannah Miller added a goal and an assist, with her lone score coming in the game's opening two minutes to put the Blues (0-4, 0-3 NWC) up 1-0.
Sidney Tripe led all scorers with five goals for the Bucs with Kylee Walker adding four more.
Madison Perry and Carcie Chappell both chipped in two goals and one assist.
Blues goalie Anna Cadigan logged 60 minutes in goal and posted seven saves while dealing with 20 Whitworth shots.
Madison Gotthardt posted five saves in goal for the Pirates.
After Miller's game-opening goal, Whitworth scored eight unanswered goals and kept the Blues to only the one goal until 5:36 remaining in the first half.
Hinnen scored to cut the deficit to six with Haily Mount firing a shot past Gotthardt with one minute to play to make it a 10-3 halftime score.
Hinnen scored both of Whitman's second-half goals, but the Bucs methodically added to the lead.
The game was the first of a three-game homestand which continues this Sunday at 1 p.m. against Puget Sound.