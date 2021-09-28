NEWBERG, Ore. — A sensational four days for Angel Le culminated with a pair of titles on Monday, Sept. 27, as Whitman College women's tennis junior Angel Le dispatched the field en route to both singles and doubles titles at the ITA Fall Northwest Regional Championships.
The wins mark the second straight singles and doubles titles for the Blues. Andei Fukushige won the singles title and doubles championship with Andrea Gu in 2019 and the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Le won the singles title, the tournament was capped with her and partner and first year Arianna Castellanos beating the Pacific tandem of Cassidy Binder and Sydnie Binder.
After a grueling tournament, the teams took each other to a deciding third set tiebreaker where Le and Castellanos won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2).
Le needed two singles wins on the final day to claim the title, a semifinal win against Sydnie Binder and finals victory over her sister Cassidy.
"What a tremendous tournament for Angel and a great doubles win for her and Arianna," said Whitman head coach John Hein. "Our whole team, which included seven first years, performed well against a really strong field."
With the wins, both Le and Castellanos earn ITA All-America status and will compete in next month's ITA Cup held in Rome, Ga.
