Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos did it again.
The Whitman College women's tennis duo claimed their second straight doubles title with a 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Pacific's Cassidy and Sydnie Binder in the championship of the ITA Fall Northwest Regional Championship on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26, at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
The duo was dominant in the final, up two breaks in both the first and second sets.
Pacific's Cassidy Binder did take home singles hardware though, beating Whitman's Camilla Tarpey-Schwed 6-0, 6-1 in the singles final.
Tarpey-Schwed had a stellar tournament, which included a semifinal win over her aforementioned teammate and top-seeded Le.
The B singles draw saw a matchup of Whitman teammates in Sascha Wells and Grace Carter. Wells was dominant and took down Carter in straight sets.
As winners of the tournament, Le and Castellanos now turn their attention to the ITA Cup, held Oct. 11-15 at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga.
