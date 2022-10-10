SALEM, Ore. — In thrilling fashion, Whitman's Alexander Knox delivered a clutch performance on the final day and topped Whitworth's Jacob Rawley in a playoff to win the Northwest Conference Fall Classic here on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The tournament saw solid performances from both Whitman College golf teams, who finished third in the overall team standings. The Classic counts 25% toward the overall NWC standings at the close of the season.
"After a couple second places in a row, I've really started to get more comfortable in high-pressure situations," said Knox. "It was my third playoff in three weeks. Being able to settle down and birdie on two of three playoff holes is something I can build to have under my belt in the future. A major win was a goal for the year."
Both Knox and Rawley finished the 36 holes firing 3-under-par 141.
After two playoff holes the pair remained even, but on the third time around, Knox got the better of Rawley to win the title.
Parker Krovisky cracked the top 10 and carded a 2-over 146 to finish in a tie for seventh. Max Ray-Keil shot a 4-over and finished in a three-way tie for 11th.
On the women's side, three Whitman players finished in the top 10 to help the Blues to their third-place finish.
Cindy Luo led the way, carding a 16-over 160 good for seventh. Katya Kurkoski finished one stroke behind her for eighth and Beatrice Archer (165) placed in a tie for 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.