WOODBURN, Ore. — In a valiant effort to finish at the top of the leaderboard and claim the Northwest Conference Championship crown, the Whitman College men's golf team came up just short to Willamette on the event's final day.
The win for Willamette also gives the Bearcats the overall league title, narrowly beating the Blues by a single point in the final standings.
The Blues led by one stroke after Saturday's opening round and increased the lead to six strokes on the front nine today.
Willamette came storming back and finished two strokes better than the second-place Blues.
Tom Hoyne delivered again for the Blues in winning the individual championship. He closed day one at the top of the leaderboard and held on to his one stroke lead on Sunday, firing a 5-under 139 and beating Brenden Borck of George Fox by a single stroke.
The title was his second NWC trophy this season after winning the NWC Spring Classic earlier this month.
Alexander Knox had a solid outing as well, shooting two strokes better on Sunday's round two and placed in a tie for fifth at two over 146.
Parker Krovisky and Ben Sweet dropped a bit on Sunday's round, but still placed in the top 20.
The women's team competed, as well, but only as individuals.
Whitman's Cindy Luo turned in an excellent showing in finishing fifth overall. She carded four strokes better on the second round and moved up a spot on the leaderboard to finish 14-over 158.
Katya Kurkoski closed the championship with another solid round. Shooting an 11-over 166, she moved three spots up the leaderboard and placed in a tie for ninth.
