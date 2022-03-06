McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Whitman College distance track teams opened the season at the Erik Anderson Memorial Invitational on Saturday, March 5, and saw several fine performances over the two-day event hosted by Linfield at Maxwell Field.
The women's side saw Sophia Bigio and Jade Greenberg post the top finishes.
Greenberg ran the 5,000 meter in 19:07.90, and Bigio placed the same in the 10,000 meter (40:22.86)
The Blues had an overall strong performance in the 10,000 meter with Dori Buttleman placing eighth (40:27.69) and Julia Hess coming in 13th (40:55.02).
Ella Greenberg added an 11th-place finish in the 1,500 meter with a time of 5:15.21
The men's side saw a trio of Top 15 finishes in the 1,500 meter. Grant placed 13th (4:11.47), Scott Macdonald 14th (4:11.87) and James Klinman just behind them in 15th (4:16.53)
The Blues also saw an excellent performance by Henry Roller, who finished fifth in the 5000 meter steeplechase.
Gabe Wasserman also posted a Top 10 score (ninth) with his 5,000-meter time of 15:28.13.
Next up for the Blues is the PLU Invitational on Saturday, March 12.
