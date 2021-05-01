TACOMA — David Johnson homered in extra innings of game two and the Whitman College baseball team won for the fifth time in its last six games, completing a doubleheader sweep against Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, May 1. Whitman topped the Lutes 6-4 in the opener and 9-7 in eight innings in the nightcap.
Ethan Sitzman led the Blues with three hits and an RBI and Kevin Nakamura homered to lead Whitman to the game one win. Ben Parker doubled twice and added two runs and two RBI.
Travis Craven delivered a solid outing in tossing six complete innings for the win. He gave up four runs on six hits with eight strikeouts before being lifted for Elliot Puttkammer-Saxen to start the seventh. Puttkammer-Saxon was lights out in picking up the save, retiring all but two of the hitters he faced in his three scoreless innings.
Whitman did most of its damage in the first three innings. After both teams scored in the first, the Blues put three up on the scoreboard in the second. Parker doubled home a pair of runs, then was driven home on a run-scoring single from Sitzman.
PLU rallied with three runs in the fifth, but the combo of Craven and Puttkammer-Saxen shut down the Lutes the rest of the way.
The Blues will look to secure a spot in the Northwest Conference Tournament when they close the regular season next weekend with a four-game home series against Puget Sound.
Whitman then rallied from five runs down in the nightcap to complete the sweep. The game was knotted at 6-6 through seven innings but Johnson (1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI) changed all that in the top of the eighth. After Beck Maguire scored to give the Blues a 7-6 lead, Johnson gave Whitman the insurance it needed with his two-run shot. The Blues gave up a run in the bottom of the eighth but held on for the win.
Sitzman completed his stellar day with three hits, one run and one RBI and Leo Rivera added one hit and two RBI. Dustin Lennon-Jones (2-2) earned the win allowing one unearned run in one and one-third innings of relief work.
The Blues trailed by five runs before unloading with four runs on reliever Ferguson in the top of the fourth. Garrett Runyan and Billy Wall both doubled home runs to shave the Lute lead to one run. Whitman tied the game in the sixth then two innings later all but sealed the sweep with three runs in the eighth inning.
Jordan Haworth (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI) and Ashton Barton (1 H, 1 R, 3 RBI) both homered in the loss for the Lutes.
Whitman and PLU conclude their four-game set with a doubleheader on Sunday set for noon.