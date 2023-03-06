HILLSBORO, Ore. — Korin Baker was named Player of the Year, Michelle Ferenz earned Coach of the Year honors as the Northwest All-Conference Women's Basketball Team was announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, by the league office.
Joining Baker on the first team was Elena McHargue, who was named all-conference for the first time.
This was Baker's second all-conference nod after earning honorable mention honors last year.
Carly Martin was named to the NWC second team.
Ferenz was named coach of the year after leading the Blues to their third straight regular season title and back-to-back NWC Tournament titles. It was her third straight honor and sixth overall.
Baker was stellar all season long for the Blues in earning Whitman's sixth player of the year honor. During conference play, she ranked sixth in scoring (13.8 ppg) and second in rebounding (9.3 rpg). She also posted 25 blocks on season good for a league-best 1.6 blocks per game average.
McHargue was a force to be reckoned with on the perimeter both on offense and defense. She was a top 3-point scorer averaging 14.5 points per game and ranked second in steals (3.1 spg). She was also one of three Whitman players who ranked in the top 10 in assists with 2.6 per game.
Martin was one of the league's top deep threats. She led the league with 39 made three pointers and did so in an efficient manner, ranking second with a .375 3-point shooting percentage.
