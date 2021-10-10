The Whitman College women's tennis team closed its fall season with a bang, edging UC Santa Cruz, 5-4, in non-conference play on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Whitman Tennis Courts.

The match came down to Camilla Tarpey-Schwed's win at third singles. She won in straight sets, winning handily in the opening set, then clinching a 6-0, 7-5 victory to give the Blues two wins in two days.

"Camilla (Tarpey-Schwed) and Grace (Carter) started us off with a big three doubles win, then Mae (Thorp) and Illina (Jha) got us the lead," said head coach John Hein of the Blues taking a 2-1 lead after doubles. "Without Angel (Le) we had to experiment with some doubles and step up in singles and I couldn't be more proud of how we fought. This is a big win for us going into spring."

Erica Mock opened singles with a 6-0, 6-1 win before Carter and Thorp lost in straight sets at the six and five, respectively, to tie the score at 3-3.

The next two results to come in were a pair of three-set matches. Arianna Castellanos rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 10-2 win at first singles to give Whitman the lead.

Jha also rallied, but fell in a set three pro set 2-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Tarpey-Schwed then came through the match-clincher at the three to send the Blues into the winter with a 2-0 record.

