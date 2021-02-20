Elyse Benavides stuffed the stat sheet with six kills, eight digs, four aces and two blocks and the Whitman College women’s volleyball team took it to the University of Puget Sound, notching its first win with a straight-set victory over the Loggers in Northwest Conference action on Saturday night at the Sherwood Center.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-19, 25-20.
Jordan Holman posted six kills and Chloe Akiona-Bannan added a match-high 12 digs for the Loggers who hit negative for the match.
Tate Cadang handed out 11 assists to go along with five digs for the Blues who did not hit much better (.105).
The Blues (1-1, 1-1 NWC) continued their momentum from a day earlier with a strong opening set victory. Both teams played each other well in the early going.
Holman’s kill helped UPS to an 11-8 lead but the Blues responded with four straight points highlighted by a Benvides ace.
After Tannis Norton’s kill regained the lead for the Loggers (1-4, 1-4 NWC), Whitman scored six of the next seven points to take a four-point lead.
Emma Anderson later delivered a pair aces to push the lead to five and seal the first-set win.
Set two saw the Blues get off to a hot start en route to taking a two-set lead.
Early kills from Megan Kelly and Christina Boxberger spearheaded an 8-0 run to put Whitman up 10-3.
The momentum continued as kills from Benavides and Kelly pushed the lead to 14-6 and the Blues were off and running.
The Loggers had a run in them though and shaved their deficit to two points.
Sarah Blumenfield had two aces as part of a 7-0 run to bring the score to 15-13.
A young and now composed Whitman team stemmed the tide and, after a Benavides ace and Boxberger kill, regained their form and paced to the win.
Whitman took care of business in set three to complete the sweep.
The Loggers did go up early however as a pair of Melanie Siacotos kills put UPS up 6-3.
Whitman quickly rallied and took its first lead at 9-8 off a Benavides kill.
The middle stages of the set saw a series of runs by both teams, but the last came from the Blues who, sparked by a Sydney London kill, scored four straight points to go up 19-16.
A Benavides kill later pushed the lead to 22-17.
The Blues hit the road next weekend when they travel to Spokane for a pair of matches against Whitworth.
The teams are scheduled to square off on Friday, Feb. 26 (6 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 27 (5 p.m.)