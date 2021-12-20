SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All good things must come to an end, including a perfect start to the season as the No. 2 Whitman College women’s basketball team fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in a 72-63 loss at UC Santa Cruz on Monday afternoon, Dec. 20.
Kaylie McCracken grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds to go along with 12 points for the Blues (10-1), who squandered a 13-point second-half lead.
The Banana Slugs used a 13-3 third-quarter run and outscored Whitman 25-9 in the fourth to win going away.
Korin Baker scored a team-high 17 points for the Blues, and Sydney Abbott added 14 points and five steals.
Kaylee Murphy led the way for UCSC with a game-high 20 points and 15 rebounds in all but one minute of action.
After a hot shooting opening quarter for both teams, Whitman locked in and asserted its presence on both ends of the court. After shooting 62% in the opening quarter, the Banana Slugs hit only two shots in the second against a stifling Blues defense.
Meanwhile, the Blues opened the quarter on an 11-2 run to go up 31-24 after a Caira Young layup with 5:01 to play.
Baker later scored on a fastbreak and extended the lead to 39-26 with under two minutes remaining.
UCSC emerged from the locker room at halftime and fought its way back into the game.
The Slugs whittled the Whitman deficit all the way down to three points after an Aubrey Wagner bucket with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter.
Shaira Young and Lindsay Drango then hit back-to-back shots to regain a seven-point Blues lead by the end of the period
The fourth quarter belonged to the Slugs, who opened on a 10-0 run, taking a lead they would never relinquish.
Whitman opened its road trip to Santa Cruz with a 64-50 victory over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Sunday.
The game closes non-conference play for the Blues, who return to action and Northwest Conference play when they host Linfield on Friday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.
