Erica Mock and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed won at both doubles and singles, and the Whitman College women's tennis team trailed after doubles but swept singles en route to a 7-2 win over George Fox in Northwest Conference action on Sunday, March 6, at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
The match was the spring home opener for the Blues (5-1, 2-0 NWC), who now run their win streak to three matches and are perfect in league play.
Whitman had some work to do after dropping two of the three doubles matches.
Kaylah Tan and Piper Rylander fell in their No. 2 court match but, at the three, the team of Mock and Tarpey-Schwed tied the score.
The final doubles match came down to a tiebreaker as Irene Tsai and Ilina Jha fell to the George Fox pair of Danielle Brown and Cassey Hitch, 8-7 (7-4).
Whitman took care of business with a sweep in singles play.
Angel Le opened with a 6-2, 6-2 sweep at the one, then Tsai gave the Blues the lead with a 6-1, 7-5 lead over Olivia Morris on the No. 5 court.
The match clincher came from Tarpey-Schwed who won her second match of the day, this time at sixth singles, where she blanked Brenna Vandeyacht 6-0, 6-0.
The Blues return to action on Saturday at 2 p.m. with a visit to Pacific Lutheran.
