LEWISTON — The Whitman College women's tennis team got its spring season underway with a pair of matches in Lewiston on Sunday, Feb. 13.
The Blues took on Division I University of Idaho in a neutral-site match, losing to the Vandals 6-1, but regrouped to beat Lewis-Clark State College, 4-3.
Idaho 6, Whitman 1
The Blues opened the day, and season, against Division I competition, even notching a singles win, but falling to the Vandals 6-1.
Playing Division I scoring rules, the Vandals won all three doubles matches to clinch the doubles point.
The most competitive match came on the No. 1 court with Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos battling Ke Syuan Jhang and Ines Oliveira, but falling to the UI duo, 6-4.
The Vandals closed out the win in singles play, but not before Le and Melissa Huchet engaged in an epic match on the No. 1 court. Le rallied from a set down to edge her Vandal opponent in three close sets, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.
Despite the loss, singles play featured several competitive sets, including Castellanos' strong performance at the two in a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Jhang.
Whitman 4 LCSC 3
Whitman responded from its morning defeat to notch its first win of the spring season.
Playing again with Division I scoring rules, the Blues seized the doubles point after wins at the one and three.
Le and Castellanos cruised to a 6-2 win, but after a loss on the No. 2 court, the point came down to the result on the No. 3 court.
The Whitman team of Kaylah Tan and Piper Rylander came through, beating their Warrior counterpart 6-4 to give the Blues the lead heading to singles.
Singles play featured a handful of competitive matches, as three of the six went three sets.
There was no drama, however, as Whitman won the first three matches to clinch the victory.
Jha kicked singles play off with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kyla Collier and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed clinched the match with a 7-5, 6-4 win at the four over Elisiva Latu.
The Blues are next in action on Sunday, Feb. 20, for their Northwest Conference opener at Whitworth.
