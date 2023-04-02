The Whitman College women's tennis team continued to dominate the Northwest Conference, making quick work of Willamette in a 9-0 win over the Bearcats on Sunday, April 2, at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
The Blues (8-4, 5-0 NWC) cruised past the Bearcats in doubles play.
Teleya Blunt and Sascha Wells got Whitman's first point, topping the Willamette pair of Ruby Blake and Mckenna Turner on the No. 3 court, 8-1.
Whitman assured itself of the lead heading to singles with a win at the 2 when Grace Carter and Jules Thompson took care of their Bearcat opponents, 8-3.
The doubles sweep was secured at the 1 with Camilla Tarpey-Schwed and Illina Jha's 8-1 win over Anika Groener and Richelle Suzuki.
As dominant as Whitman was in doubles, it was even more so in singles play.
The victory was earned quickly with wins on the No. 4 then No. 3 courts. Both not dropping a single game, Blunt won 6-0, 6-0 at the 4 and Ilina Jha did the same on the No. 3 court.
The Blues cruised to victories in the remaining matches, all in similar dominant fashion.
Next up for the Blues is a non-conference home matchup against Lewis-Clark State College on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.