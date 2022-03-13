TACOMA — The Whitman College women's tennis team dropped only one point in doubles and cruised through singles en route to a dominant 9-0 win at Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference play on Saturday afternoon, March 12.
"It was wonderful to see us come out mixing up our lineup and still starting strong in doubles," said Whitman coach John Hein. "Then we got to get more players in the lineup who responded extremely well when we faced adversity."
Angel Le and Grace Carter got the Blues (6-1, 3-0 NWC) started off on the right foot with an 8-0 win at two doubles over the Lute pair of Jilian Chong and Meggie Burnett.
After Arianna Castellanos and Ilina Jha ensured Whitman of the lead through doubles play with their 8-1 win at the one, Mae Thorp and Erica Mock completed the doubles sweep with an 8-0 win on the No. 3 court.
Whitman sealed the victory with wins on the No. 2 and No. 1 singles courts. Castellanos took down Ella Burriss 6-0, 6-1 at the two before Mock blanked Taylor Stokes at the one 6-0, 6-0 to clinch the win.
The most competitive match of the afternoon came at fifth singles with the match decided. Thorp rallied from a set down to defeat Lilian Nguyen 1-6, 6-0, 10-4.
The Blues now head to Texas for their spring break competition and open at Southwestern University on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.