DALLAS — The Whitman College women's tennis team's season came to a close, falling in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to host UT Dallas 5-2 on Friday, May 5, at the UTD Tennis Courts.
The Blues (13-6) entered the NCAA's after earning the Northwest Conference's automatic qualifier, but were unable to move past the opening round against a strong UT Dallas team.
Whitman fell behind the eight ball after losing all three doubles matches. Despite the three losses, two could have gone either way with the Comets (13-6) winning on tiebreakers.
Teleya Blunt and Jin Yu fell at the 2, 8-7 (7-4) before the UTD pair of Suzuka Nishino and Tisha Nakakes-Nguyen rallied to beat Illina Jha and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed 8-7 (7-3).
The Blues worked themselves back into he match after wins at fourth and second singles to cut the lead to one point.
Jha at the 4 and Tarpey-Schwed at the 2 both won in straight sets.
Meanwhile, matches on the No. 3 and No. 6 courts were not working in Whitman's favor. Both Yu and Longpre fell in straight sets as UTD claimed the win and moved on to the second round.
