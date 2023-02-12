LEWISTON — The Whitman College women's tennis team came up short to a pair of top-notched opponents in Montana and Lewis-Clark State on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Both matches were hosted and played on the Lewis-Clark State campus.
Montana 6 Whitman 1
The spring opener saw Angel Le grab the only victory for the Blues. On the No. 1 court, Olivia Oosterban rallied from a set down to Le, but Le got the best of her Division I opponent with a 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 victory.
The win, unfortunately, came with the match already decided. The Grizzlies won all three singles matches to earn the doubles point heading to singles play.
Whitman's Sascha Wells and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed provided the biggest obstacle, but fell 6-3 on the No. 3 court.
Singles action saw some quality tennis by the Blues, but in the end not enough to pull out a win.
The match-clincher came at No. 3, when newcomer to the program Jin Yu fell to Laura Dunlap 6-2, 6-1.
Telaya Blunt put up a solid fight at the five but couldn't hold on in a 3-6, 6-2, 11-9 win for Montana.
Lewis-Clark State 5, Whitman 2
The Blues fared a bit better against the host Warriors, but still came up short. Whitman did remain on striking distance through doubles when the team of Wells and Mae Thorp won at the two, 7-6.
Wells earned her second victory with Whitman's lone win in singles. She dominated Alexis Maison 6-1, 6-1 at the 3, but unfortunately the rest of the singles matches went to LCSC by way of sweeps.
Next up for the Blues is a visit to Eastern Washington on Saturday at 2 p.m.
