Camilla Tarpey-Schwed, Erica Mock and Telaya Blunt all won at singles and doubles en route to the Whitman College women's tennis team defeating UC Santa Cruz, 8-1, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
"This was a wonderful performance against a good team," said Whitman coach John Hein. "We showed excellent fight in doubles to get the lead and the whole team dug in to fight for every ball in singles."
The match opened with a doubles sweep by the Blues.
Ilina Jha and Tarpey-Schwed were the first to finish with an 8-1 victory at the two.
Arianna Castellanos and Angel Le ensured Whitman of the lead through doubles with an 8-6 win at the one over Sara Beckman and Natalie Sprenger.
The match clincher came on the No. 6 singles court. Blunt cruised past Meghana Damojipurapu in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.
The tightest match came at the four when Mock topped Julia Azzi 6-0, 3-6, 10-6.
The competition was the lone dual match for the Blues this fall, who started the season with a win and look forward to their championship season beginning this February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.