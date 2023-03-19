PASADENA, Calif. — For the second straight match, the Whitman College women's tennis team saw its result come down to the final match, winning on Friday, but coming up short at No. 20 Caltech 5-4 on Saturday, March 18, in the team's road trip finale.
The Blues (7-4) did enter singles with the lead after winning two of the three doubles matches.
Jin Yu and Teleya Blunt earned the first point with their 8-1 victory on the No. 2 court.
The top flight pair of Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos ensured Whitman of the lead after beating the Caltech tandem of Anika Arora and Emily Zhang, 8-3.
Singles play featured a see-saw battle of results beginning with Castellanos forced to withdraw on the No. 2 court early in singles play to even the match.
The Blues continually would take the lead only to see Caltech come through with a result to tie the match.
The final tie came when Yu rallied on the No. 5 singles court, but ultimately fell to Arora 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.
The match came down to fifth singles where Jha also rallied from a set down and came up short to Payal Patel 7-5, 3-6, 6-0.
The Blues now set their sights on the month of April and the home stretch of the Northwest Conference season. Next up is a home match versus Pacific on Saturday, April 1.
