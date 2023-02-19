Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&