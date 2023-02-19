The Whitman College women's tennis team served up the league season in style, dominating Whitworth 9-0 in the team's Northwest Conference opener on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19, at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
"Today's match was really comprehensive," said coach John Hein. "We've been focusing on some specific things in practice and I am so happy with how the team performed today. Whitworth is a young team I think we were fortunate to get them early in the season they showed a ton of growth already from the fall. It's fun to get this win for our fans in our home opener, thanks to everyone who cheered us on."
The Blues surrendered only one game in sweeping through doubles play. Beginning with Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos's blanking of Whitworth's pair of Gracie Smyley and Natalie Budge at the 1, the Blues took a 3-0 lead into singles play.
The win went to the Blues after victories at No. 2 then No. 1 singles. Castellanos took down Budge for the second time, winning 6-0, 6-2 at the 2 to put her team on the brink of the win.
Le then sealed the deal when she swept Symley 6-0, 6-0 at first singles to give Whitman the win.
The Blues continued to dominate on the remainder of the courts. Camilla Tarpey-Schwed, Erica Mock and Julia Longpre all lost only a single game in sweeping their Pirate opponents.
The Blues won't return to action until March 10 when they continue conference play at Linfield.
